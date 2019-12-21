Check out these holiday lights displays in Lincoln

7543 S. 41st St. — The house looks like a giant package with 10,000 lights framing the house and the yard, with Snoopy and Santa inflatables and candy canes lining the front yard and laser lights.

7601 S. 41st St. — It’s a hot dog wonderland, with the Dachshunds collection in the yard and candy canes to light the walkway. Santa flew in from the North Pole and is taking a break on the roof. Frosty is busy with a Westie and red Lab hanging lights around the porch that has a full-sized tree shining bright. Look close in the second-story window to see the vintage aluminum tree with colored light wheel turning. Right next door to another great light display.