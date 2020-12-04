Check out these holiday lights displays in Lincoln

Here are reader submissions for holiday light displays in and around Lincoln. You can submit yours, too.
LINCOLN
NORTHEAST
2430 Dorothy Drive — This display has 1,000 lights and extends into neighbors’ yards. A variety of handmade Disney and cartoon characters, 8 foot animated flag, large Merry Christmas sign, Nativity scene, Santa looking out the window, Santa rocking in his house, Santa landing on the roof. Air-blown characters include new Minions display, an arch, swimming pool, snowman and "Peanuts" characters. Also there are elves, wreaths and stars,
3200 Rock Creek Road — Classic Christmas lighting display with music. Songs are sequenced with the lights. This is the 15th season of the dancing light display. Tune in to 107.7 FM on your car radio to listen to the music that accompanies the light show.
SOUTHEAST
1916 S. 28th St. — 2000 plus lightss decorating all the trees, bushes and eaves, located across from the Calvary Lutheran Church.
4111 Loveland Drive — A variety of holiday lights displayed in front yard.
6234 Franciscan Drive — Thousands of lights in colorful displays sequenced with music, including 11 handmade scenes from "Charlie Brown's Christmas," plus Frosty, Garfield and Olaf. Along side the characters are giant red ornaments. Look at Santa in the upstairs window as he moves around on Christmas Eve. See a variety of canes, Santas, snowmen, wreaths and a Nativity scene. The displays continue all around the side of the house.
6645 Leesburg St. — The whole yard is decorated with displays and lights. Large pine tree with red lights and big white snowflakes.
SOUTHWEST
2531 Marilyn Ave. — The light displays are sequenced to the music. Tune in to the radio to enjoy.
28th Street and Arlington Avenue — Light displays line the whole yard, including an angel, castle, Cinderella carriage, Eiffel Tower, manger scene, Santa, Sesame Street, Scooby-Doo and a forest with magical creature. The lights are on 24/7.
Nearby
500 N. 14th St. (Seward) — 6-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday, through Dec. 25. "The Magical Lights of Seward" at Seward County Fairgrounds, $20 per car. Facebook.com/themagicallightsofseward.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!