Check out these holiday lights displays in Lincoln

6234 Franciscan Drive — Thousands of lights in colorful displays sequenced with music, including 11 handmade scenes from "Charlie Brown's Christmas," plus Frosty, Garfield and Olaf. Along side the characters are giant red ornaments. Look at Santa in the upstairs window as he moves around on Christmas Eve. See a variety of canes, Santas, snowmen, wreaths and a Nativity scene. The displays continue all around the side of the house.