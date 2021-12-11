Check out these holiday lights displays in Lincoln 2021

Here are reader submissions for holiday light displays in and around Lincoln.
If you have a well-decorated house in or around Lincoln, or know of one in your neighborhood, let us know by using our online form, journalstar.com/forms/great_holiday_lights or emailing calendars@journalstar.com. Attaching a photo or video is a bonus!
LINCOLN
DOWNTOWN
1300 P St. — Tower Square is Lincoln's North Pole, through Dec 31. View the 12 days of Christmas. Get a token, write your name on it and drop it in Santa's naughty or nice bin, kids write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets.
NORTHWEST
5101 N. 17th St. — Lights are set in motion, and the sound is synchronized with the lights. View arches, shooting stars, reindeer and a variety of trees and bushes decorated with lights.
SOUTHEAST
701 Indian Hills Drive — Thousands of lights and decorations fill up the front and back yard, and lights outline the house and windows.
1705 Devoe Drive — 30-foot-tall Douglas fir tree decorated with hundreds of lights.
3330 Whitlock Road — Giant Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer inflatable, Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck inflatable, giant bright bulbs line the yard and icicle lights hang from the roof and frame the entire house. Beautiful lighted Christmas tree in the front window. Additional light displays in the yard.
5521 Pawnee St. — 14,220 lights on trees and house. A twinkling display of lights dancing to music. Santa appears to be coming down through the chimney. Lighted stars and candy canes. This family has decorated for 26 years.
6157 Blackstone Road — A variety of displays decorate the front lawn, including Santa's sleigh, a nativity scene, a giant snowman and lighted toy soldiers. Lights are everywhere, framing the house, front porch, bushes and trees. Lighted candy canes line each side of the driveway.
6800 Marcus Road — 30,000-plus multicolor lights illuminate a variety of displays on the Clark Griswold lookalike house and front yard. View a giant 20-foot Santa greeting you in front of the house as tall as the roof. See inflatables, Cousin Eddie and his RV and the exquisite deer herd grazing. The street is lined with lanterns, Paw Patrol and nutcrackers. In front of the house are well-known characters and lighted, decorated trees.
CENTRAL
2765 Arlington Ave.— Forest of trees with Scooby-Doo and Santa in the front yard. On the east side of the house, a church is made out of hangers with stars, and Santa's Island with Cinderella going through the woods to the castle to meet the dragon. The prince sweeps her away to the Eiffel Tower.
NEARBY
11320 N. 144th St. (Waverly) — Lighted Christmas displays, giant inflatables and candy canes in the front yard. Funny Santa is hanging from the roof gutter. Three lighted carolers are on the front porch, and the house is framed in lights.