Check out these holiday light displays in Lincoln

Here are reader submissions for holiday light displays in and around Lincoln:
LINCOLN
NORTHEAST
507 Trail Ridge Circle — Lots of homemade pieces and lighted displays to honor "Skipping Christmas" helps, if you’ve seen "Christmas with the Kranks."
631 Skyway Road — Custom-made Star Wars yard display including Chewbacca, Stormtroopers and Darth Vader in a sleigh with automated AT-ATs as the reindeer.
1101 and 1111 N. 97th St. — Eye-catching three yards with displays that are connected. There's an 8-foot Santa, interactive Santa workshop and numerous other lights and displays.
3912 Touzalin Avenue — The lighting display theme is "Trying to be like Clark," from the "Christmas Vacation" movie.
13810 Guildford St. (Waverly) — Lighted gingerbread village with detailed hand-painted pieces displayed in the front yard.
NORTHWEST
408 Santa Fe Trail — A variety of lighted inflatables filling the whole front yard.
1731 N. 73rd St. — Variety of lighted Star Wars characters, including Yoda and a Stormtrooper, lighted Christmas tree in front window, lights framing front yard and home.
2430 Dorothy Drive — Magnificent lighting display including wooden cut-outs of Merry Christmas, Nativity scene, Disney characters, cartoon characters, animated flag and a big abominable snowman is on the porch. Santa looks out the window, rocks in his workshop and is on the roof. Air-blown characters include an arch, snowman, swimming pool and Peanuts characters. There are elves, wreathes, stars and thousands of lights, spilling into neighbors’ yards.
4042 Madison St. — Lots of lights and a tunnel.
9200 W. Fletcher Avenue (Malcolm) — The theme is "Carol is at the old dairy farm."
SOUTHEAST
707 Indian Hills Drive — The house backs up to 84th Street, where a magnificent display of lights on trees and stars lights up the backyard. Drive around to the front for another beautiful display of lights on more trees and stars made by the owner. This display will not disappoint.
5521 Pawnee St. — 14,220 lights on trees and stars. A twinkling display of lights dancing to music. A new theme "Joy to the World" highlights the real purpose of Christmas. Santa appears for the little believers. This family has hosted a display for 19 years.
6234 Franciscan Drive — See a variety of characters in the 11 handmade, lighted display scenes from Charlie Brown’s Christmas. Display includes Olaf, Frosty, Garfield and huge red ornaments. Watch a video of Santa in the upstairs window on Christmas Eve. Also, see lots of Christmas wreaths, lights, trees, Santas, canes, snowmen and a Nativity scene.
6800 Marcus Road — In true Griswold fashion, featuring 25-plus inflatables, 30,000 individual LEDs, multiple light shows, a Candy Cane Lane, exquisitely displayed deer herd and a 20-foot Santa. Clark and Eddie make an appearance. Neighboring homes are sharing in the light displays as well. This large display in Country Meadows covers almost an acre of beautifully lighted landscape. Enjoy.
SOUTHWEST
1905 Harwood St. — Simple, elegant tree wrapping with lighted star on the second level of the house.
4231 Bingham Lane — Jolly balloon Santa and a collection of inflatable snowmen characters in the front yard, lined with candy canes and lights framing the house.
7601 S. 41st St. — It’s a hot dog wonderland, with the Dachshunds collection in the yard and candy canes to light the walkway. Santa flew in from the North Pole and is taking a break on the roof. Frosty is busy with a Westie and red Lab hanging lights around the porch that has a full-sized tree shining bright. Look close in the second-story window to see the vintage aluminum tree with colored light wheel turning. Right next door to another great light display.
1660 W. Burr Oaks Road — Dad's acreage filled with 57 snowman displays.
Central Lincoln
3035 T St. — Wedding-cake-like house, with picket-fence porch and swing. The house is framed with sparkling lights. It's pretty as a picture.
