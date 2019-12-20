Carbon monoxide risk – Are you safe?

Few of us truly fear or fully respect carbon monoxide. We should, because it can kill us in as little as 5 minutes. It’s incredibly powerful, but invisible. It has no odor and can quietly creep into our rooms. It kills infants and small animals first. Sadly, their deaths may be the first warning sign you see.

Nebraska has the fifth-most carbon monoxide deaths in the United States. You have been or are being exposed to various levels of carbon monoxide on a regular basis. Did you notice that exhaust from the car nearby? That’s diluted carbon monoxide. Try to avoid it by keeping safe distances. If it’s inside a garage, the exposure level is very high and dangerous. All levels of carbon monoxide affect the body.

A common place for carbon monoxide exposure besides your home is in a restaurant. Their powerful kitchen hoods over their stoves and large dishwashers can cause a backdraft of carbon monoxide from their large commercial water heaters, heating equipment, and any other fossil fuel burning equipment in the building.

Restaurant exhaust fans are supposed to be air balanced, but too often the outside makeup air is intentionally blocked off when the weather gets cold. Next time you open a door to a restaurant, note whether that door is hard to pull, which would indicate they have backdraft issues and potentially high levels of carbon monoxide.