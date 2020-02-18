Bug wars: Feds introduce Asian wasps to battle emerald ash borer outbreak in Lincoln area

One of the newest members of Lincoln’s insect family is a little wasp with a big name and no desire for human flesh.

But it can’t live without the emerald ash borer.

The Tetrastichus planipennisi is an underhanded killer, penetrating the bark of an infected ash tree with its ovipositor — the stinger on other species — to lay eggs in the larvae of the emerald ash borer.

“Then the eggs hatch,” said Dave Olson, a forest health specialist with the Nebraska Forest Service. “And they eat the ash borer from the inside-out.”

Its cousin, Oobius agrili, likes its borers even younger: It injects its own egg inside an ash borer egg, eventually hatching, growing and killing its host.

In both cases, the parasitic wasps mature — larvae, pupae, adulthood — then fly away, looking for more victims, continuing the cycle.

And the brutality of this bug-eat-bug world is now being waged in Lincoln and nearby state parks, introduced to the area by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in an attempt to slow the spread of the emerald ash borer.