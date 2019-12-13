'Both Sides Now'

It was an appropriately priced home in a desirable, higher-end area, yet it had not sold. It had a few unique features that had met the sellers’ needs but were proving to be stumbling blocks for prospective buyers. The features could have been easily modified, but buyers just could not see beyond them. That is, all but one buyer. For him, this home was perfect. It was so perfect that he repeatedly stated so over and over as he walked through the home that is now his.

I was a little concerned about my well-loved, but now tired, home in a neighborhood that had seen better days. I should have known better. Sellers priced according to the market analysis and as is typical, the numbers didn’t lie. Thomas Edison is credited with saying “opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” And this little house was just the opportunity its buyer had been waiting for.

One advantage of being not-so-young is that although my vision may not be getting any better, my ability to see seems to increase. Our above-mentioned buyers, too, saw what others missed, and as a result got their prize.