Biz Bits: Land in Southeast Nebraska is a popular pandemic purchase

I wrote a story a couple of weeks ago about how the pandemic has not had much of an effect on the real estate market in Lincoln, with sales through the first half of the year virtually level with where they were a year ago.

It turns out people aren't just interested in houses in the city.

Luke Wallace, an agent with Whitetail Trophy Properties, said there is strong interest in land in Southeast Nebraska.

Wallace said the interest in large acreages and small farms is the strongest he's seen it since he started working for the company in 2013.

He said he's seen the most interest in properties that are between 60 and 140 acres, and most buyers are looking for land for recreational purposes rather than farming.

Wallace said most buyers are from Nebraska, with about 70% from Lincoln or Omaha. They often are looking for something within reasonable driving distance of one or both cities.

He said his territory goes from York east to the Iowa border and all the way south to Kansas and, "there's interest almost everywhere."

Wallace said that on a volume basis, he's already surpassed the number of transactions he did all of last year.