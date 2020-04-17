Beneath a COVID-clouded sky, a pineapple grows in Lincoln

He carried the pineapple idea around in his head for years before he finally planted it in a 5-gallon bucket, and then he started carrying that in and out of the house.
Every spring, Dan Murray would move the bucket out to the patio of his retirement townhouse in northeast Lincoln.
“And in the wintertime, I open up the sliding door and bring it inside and let it sit there in the sunshine. It likes that.”
He and his wife, Pat, were in Hawaii about 10 years ago when someone told him how easy it was to plant a pineapple, to bring a small piece of the tropics home to Nebraska.
Twist off the top, put in the ground, wait a few years. “And I’d been thinking about it ever since,” he said. “About growing a pineapple.”
He finally acted on it a few years ago, bringing a piece of fruit home from Hy-Vee, filling a bucket with soil, double-checking his work on the internet.
His wife said: “You’re going to do what? I wondered if he’d lost his mind, but it’s been really interesting. It’s been fun to watch.”
It sprouted about a month later. His little plant grew, and grew, and this year reached nearly 4 feet. A few months ago, it produced its own small fruit, maybe 4 inches tall.
“When you put something in the ground, how sure are you it’s going to grow, you know what I mean?” he said. “But I’ve accomplished something. I’ve grown a pineapple.”
The retired spray painter — he worked on cars at first, then for Duncan Aviation — read online that his fruit should ripen by July. He plans to slice it open to see what it looks like, but hasn’t decided whether he’ll try it.
He might not get a second chance. The pineapple plant has grown so big, his wife said, and it’s getting harder to haul it inside and out.
“After this year, maybe we can tell it goodbye,” she said.
