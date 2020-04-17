Beneath a COVID-clouded sky, a pineapple grows in Lincoln

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

He carried the pineapple idea around in his head for years before he finally planted it in a 5-gallon bucket, and then he started carrying that in and out of the house.

Every spring, Dan Murray would move the bucket out to the patio of his retirement townhouse in northeast Lincoln.

“And in the wintertime, I open up the sliding door and bring it inside and let it sit there in the sunshine. It likes that.”

He and his wife, Pat, were in Hawaii about 10 years ago when someone told him how easy it was to plant a pineapple, to bring a small piece of the tropics home to Nebraska.

Twist off the top, put in the ground, wait a few years. “And I’d been thinking about it ever since,” he said. “About growing a pineapple.”

He finally acted on it a few years ago, bringing a piece of fruit home from Hy-Vee, filling a bucket with soil, double-checking his work on the internet.

His wife said: “You’re going to do what? I wondered if he’d lost his mind, but it’s been really interesting. It’s been fun to watch.”