I’ve been listening to a podcast with the tagline, “Because it matters what you think.” It does. But as I was reminded again recently, how we communicate --how we read, write and translate those thoughts -- matters as well.
We were done. Closed. That wonderful period at the end of a home sale transaction. But that period somehow morphed into a comma for we agents. Closed yes, but done, no.
The new homeowner called several days after closing, concerned about some things that appeared to not be working properly, at least in his assessment of "properly." An agreed-to “fix” was possibly not fixed. That fix, which was agreed to by the seller, who in turn hired the contractor, who then completed the work, was straightforward and simple. Maybe.
In reviewing the concern initially brought forward by the inspector, then composed into a request by the agent, and finally completed by the contractor, something got lost in translation. It was almost, but not quite, a “copy and paste” communication, but in the “not quite” space the waters became murky.
It was a bit like the game of telephone. The inspector’s description was perhaps not quite descriptive enough and left some room for interpretation, which each party did in turn interpret; and well, you know how well these stories can end. No laughter at the end of this telephone chain, just confusion.
As anyone who remembers sitting at the closing table knows, plenty of paperwork is signed to acknowledge that the baton has passed to the new homeowner. It is called "closed" for a reason. However, ultimately how we think informs our actions, and we service-minded agents think outside even after the closing table box.
We have put some time into trying to solve these questions and help smooth the waters. Can we fix “it”? I don’t know. Will we try? Yes. Some things are within our scope, some not.
Thinking, reading and writing with clarity and care go a long way in navigating a successful and smooth real estate experience. And, I think, a real life one too.
