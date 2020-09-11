× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve been listening to a podcast with the tagline, “Because it matters what you think.” It does. But as I was reminded again recently, how we communicate --how we read, write and translate those thoughts -- matters as well.

We were done. Closed. That wonderful period at the end of a home sale transaction. But that period somehow morphed into a comma for we agents. Closed yes, but done, no.

The new homeowner called several days after closing, concerned about some things that appeared to not be working properly, at least in his assessment of "properly." An agreed-to “fix” was possibly not fixed. That fix, which was agreed to by the seller, who in turn hired the contractor, who then completed the work, was straightforward and simple. Maybe.

In reviewing the concern initially brought forward by the inspector, then composed into a request by the agent, and finally completed by the contractor, something got lost in translation. It was almost, but not quite, a “copy and paste” communication, but in the “not quite” space the waters became murky.