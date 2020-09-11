 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Because it matters what you think
View Comments

Because it matters what you think

{{featured_button_text}}

I’ve been listening to a podcast with the tagline, “Because it matters what you think.” It does. But as I was reminded again recently, how we communicate --how we read, write and translate those thoughts -- matters as well.

We were done. Closed. That wonderful period at the end of a home sale transaction. But that period somehow morphed into a comma for we agents. Closed yes, but done, no.

The new homeowner called several days after closing, concerned about some things that appeared to not be working properly, at least in his assessment of "properly." An agreed-to “fix” was possibly not fixed. That fix, which was agreed to by the seller, who in turn hired the contractor, who then completed the work, was straightforward and simple. Maybe.

In reviewing the concern initially brought forward by the inspector, then composed into a request by the agent, and finally completed by the contractor, something got lost in translation. It was almost, but not quite, a “copy and paste” communication, but in the “not quite” space the waters became murky.

It was a bit like the game of telephone. The inspector’s description was perhaps not quite descriptive enough and left some room for interpretation, which each party did in turn interpret; and well, you know how well these stories can end. No laughter at the end of this telephone chain, just confusion.

As anyone who remembers sitting at the closing table knows, plenty of paperwork is signed to acknowledge that the baton has passed to the new homeowner. It is called "closed" for a reason. However, ultimately how we think informs our actions, and we service-minded agents think outside even after the closing table box.

We have put some time into trying to solve these questions and help smooth the waters. Can we fix “it”? I don’t know. Will we try? Yes. Some things are within our scope, some not.

Thinking, reading and writing with clarity and care go a long way in navigating a successful and smooth real estate experience. And, I think, a real life one too.

Becky Huebner

BECKY HUEBNER, Nebraska Home Sales REALTOR.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Dig me a hole: Shovels 101
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Dig me a hole: Shovels 101

  • Updated

Q: Mr. Tim, last week I wasted all sorts of time and got frustrated trying to dig a simple hole in my yard. A neighbor looked over the fence and suggested I change shovels. Anyway, I figured you’ve used lots of shovels in your career and might help me start a decent collection so I won’t be frustrated ever again. Tell me all about the shovels I’d see if I came over to your house or stopped by one of your job sites. How do you store them? —Barry K., Tulsa, Okla.

Install a brick walkway
Home & Garden

Install a brick walkway

  • Updated

Make the entrance to your front door more than a serviceable path by creating a handsome walkway with brick pavers to enhance your property. Bricks are an enduring and attractive material and an investment you’ll enjoy for years to come, because brick is a natural choice for a dramatic garden path and a popular upgrade connecting walkways around outbuildings like a garage or shed.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News