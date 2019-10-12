The Better Business Bureau encourages everyone to secure their ID by participating in a free paper shredding event Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at West Gate Bank, 6003 Old Cheney Road (Old Cheney and Highway 2).
Bring up to three boxes or bags of sensitive documents, and they will be shredded for you on the spot. Participants are encouraged to bring food and donations to support the Lincoln Food Bank.
Questions? Contact Tami at tbarrett@bbbinc.org or 402-476-8822.