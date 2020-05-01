× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We were all standing in the living room, next to a wall of windows with a great view. It was Mr. Buyer, Mrs. Buyer and me. But we weren’t looking at the view. We were looking at the three photos on the wall. Mrs. Buyer asked, “Do you think they meant to hang the photos this way”? Mr. Buyer: “I don’t think so, but I’m not sure…”

These three framed photos, grouped on the wall, were all the same size, and the far right photo was lower by about an inch or so. The buyers weren’t trying to be picky, and how the art was hung had no bearing on whether they liked the home. But in retrospect, mis-hung art was an interesting thing to catch the buyers’ eyes. Perhaps it was because everything else was so meticulous.

I was out with another buyer. This time I found the buyer staring at the living room pictures and such.

The pictures weren’t hung thoughtfully, but randomly across the long living room wall. No, it wasn’t very attractive. This time, my buyer commented on the political messages. He said, “This isn’t my belief. I don’t know if I want to buy a home from someone with this political view.”

I don’t know if the buyer was serious, but it did give him pause and enough pause to make a comment. Of course this shouldn’t matter to a buyer, but what if it did?