Art in the Garden announces new times and safety guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the eighth consecutive year, Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets, will host Art in the Garden -- a unique art showcase.

The event will have new hours this year from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. Because of the pandemic, event organizers are collaborating with Lincoln Parks and Recreation, the Lancaster County Health Department and the City of Lincoln, and using the COVID-19 Risk Meter (www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/covid19/)(Green = 100%/434 people, Yellow = 75%/325, Orange = 50%/217, Red = Cancelled) and the Event Safety Alliance Reopening Guide to plan.

In addition to precautions the artists are taking, organizers are asking the public to help make this year’s Art in the Garden a safe and successful event. If you have these symptoms, please stay home: Fever of 100.4 or above, sore throat, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell. At-risk individuals should stay home.

Additionally, the event will use the following precautions:

• Single point of entrance (Northwest parking lot), one direction path through the garden, one exit (southeast).