Art in the Garden announces new times and safety guidelines

For the eighth consecutive year, Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets, will host Art in the Garden -- a unique art showcase.
The event will have new hours this year from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. Because of the pandemic, event organizers are collaborating with Lincoln Parks and Recreation, the Lancaster County Health Department and the City of Lincoln, and using the COVID-19 Risk Meter (www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/covid19/)(Green = 100%/434 people, Yellow = 75%/325, Orange = 50%/217, Red = Cancelled) and the Event Safety Alliance Reopening Guide to plan.
In addition to precautions the artists are taking, organizers are asking the public to help make this year’s Art in the Garden a safe and successful event. If you have these symptoms, please stay home: Fever of 100.4 or above, sore throat, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell. At-risk individuals should stay home.
Additionally, the event will use the following precautions:
• Single point of entrance (Northwest parking lot), one direction path through the garden, one exit (southeast).
• Social Distance of 6 feet. This may create longer wait times at the event. Patrons whose disability makes them unable to wait in a long line may move to the front for expedited entry. We will place 6-foot markings on walkways where standing in line may occur. Please take responsibility for 6-foot social distancing while you park, walk to and attend the event.
• Contact tracing at entrance. Health authorities track who has been to an event or location in case an outbreak flares up. Attendees are then contacted and instructed to seek medical treatment. You will be asked: “In the last 48 hours, have you or anyone you have been around had symptoms including fever 100.4+, sore throat, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell?” You will be asked to report your name and a phone contact.
• Hand Sanitizer. Available at entrance, provided by all artists, and at the exit.
• Masks recommended for attendees. Gloves optional. Masks will be available for purchase at the entrance if you do not have one.
• Attendees bring their own water.
• Point of Sale. Be prepared to use credit cards or touchless payment as much as possible. We will offer a layaway for pick-up at the gallery.
• Some artists will accept PayPal, Venmo, CashApp or other touchless payment.
• All artists will offer payment plans as an opportunity for you to have the artwork held at Noyes Art Gallery. A contract is required.
• Artists will sanitize their hands after each sale. Artists who handle money will wear gloves.
• Where a sale requires a signature or PIN entry, artists will sanitize devices after each use. This may slow down checkout. Please social distance at artists' booths.
Art in the Garden will be held at the gardens rain or shine. Parking is available throughout the neighborhood or across 27th Street in the rose garden/zoo area. ADA parking is available on 26th Street by the garden entrance.
This year, the garden’s theme is “50 Shades of Pink” to honor women in art. Garden designers Steve Nosal and Alice Reed have worked with a dedicated group of volunteers creating this year’s display. It will provide a spectacular backdrop for the visual art.
The work on display will include paintings, sculptures, photography, pottery, woodworking, stained glass, furniture, clothing, jewelry, mobiles and more. All the art is for sale, and the event supports the Sunken Gardens and the participating artists.
Admission is free. Generous sponsors Great Western Bank, Ameritas, Party in the Parks, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation make this event possible.
