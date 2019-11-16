A number of years ago, I lived on the banks of Lake Michigan. Not exactly the banks, but high on a bluff across a barely used side street. The views were great and the sound was even better. When a storm rolled in, the lake sounded like a freight train.
I lived on an acreage. Acreages in Wisconsin are a bit different than in Lincoln. To start, we had trees. Lots of trees. And lots of poison ivy. I won’t tell you about the year I got poison ivy twice other than I learned the hard way that the plant oil stays in your clothes.
One summer day I was outside cutting grass. When you live in the woods, cutting the grass is pretty easy. I noticed a utility truck driving down the street. The man waved. It was a meter reading truck or the like. Maybe 30 minutes later the same man was in my driveway to read my meter. By this time, I was done mowing and had moved on to touching up the exterior paint.
The man said to me, “First I saw you cut the grass. Now you’re painting. I wish my wife would do that.” With a deadpan expression I turned to him and said, “And I like football.” “Urgh,” said the man, “You’re my perfect woman.”
I’ve found through the years that everyone likes to do different chores and some not at all. I’ve had sellers who think their home is in perfect condition and well maintained. And then comes the inspection report. “But,” says the seller, “It’s been like that for 20 years and it’s just fine.”
You know that old story about plumbers? The plumber fixes everyone else’s’ plumbing but his own? Some of us Realtors work the same way. I was at a Realtor’s home recently and she lamented … “I really should get to that project. It would make my home look so much better.”
You have free articles remaining.
Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or 402-261-0470.
Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker
Location Real Estate
402-429-8111