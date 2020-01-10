Aging gracefully

Maybe it’s the time of year. There’s nothing like a birthday to have age make its annual presence known. If you’ve seen my billboard in town, let me tell you that my grey hair is a natural highlight.

With my birthday in mind, I stepped into a mid-1960s ranch home. And what a gem!

This home has aged well. Sure, it had some grey hair. I think the kitchen Formica countertops were original. I could tell by the little flower and gold pattern. And the pink stove was a dead giveaway. But I bet that pink stove still did work. And it was so clean it glowed. The bathroom sinks and vanities were also original, now that I think about it. But who cared? They were clean, neat, and really looked new, considering they were over 50 years old.

But here’s what this home did right. First it was sparkling clean. You’ve heard it before in our column, “Mother-in-law clean.” The next thing well done was there were updates. The roof was in good shape, the furnace was maintained, the carpet was new, and the walls were painted a pleasing contemporary shade of taupe. Overall, the updates were so well done that the buyer said he could move right in. He didn’t care about the flower countertops one bit. That’s because countertops are easy when so much else is done.