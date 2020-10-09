 Skip to main content
After the sale: What now?
After the sale: What now?

So your home is under contract; now what? I often say that our job as Realtors really gets started after a buyer and seller agree to terms, including price, financing, personal property, closing date, signatures and initials are affixed, and the purchase agreement is fully executed.

Paperwork needs to be sent to the title company and lender.

Earnest money is deposited with the title company.

Inspections need to be ordered for the buyer.

The inspector(s) will do a summary and walk-through with buyers and Realtor.

The buyer has three options before 5 p.m. on the 12th calendar day after going under contract: 1) Accept the property as-is; 2) Ask for repairs or cash in lieu of repairs; or 3) Reject the property.

The seller can accept, reject or counter the request for repairs. We have until the 18th day to come to an agreement or the contract is null and void.

We help line up contractors and bids for work to be done.

We work with the lender, assuring we are on track toward a timely closing, including getting an acceptable appraisal. Buyers are warned not to make major purchases during this time.

We, as Realtors, will attend when sellers go in to sign their half of the documents. We also attend the final closing, handing the keys to the new owners when the last signature is still wet. When the buyer gets the key, the seller gets the check.

There are quite a few other details and questions along the way and even after closing.

While all this seems routine, it seldom works out that way. We are constantly challenged along the way when things get off track. It seems like there is always a fire to put out somewhere. Our job entails trying to keep our clients’ (and our) emotions at bay.

Whether buying or selling, you should rely on a good real estate agent to guide you through the process.

Rich Rodenburg

RODENBURG
