{{featured_button_text}}

Do you have an African violet that no longer blooms, has a long neck or needs to be re-potted? Learn how to care for them at the Lincoln African Violet Society's violet clinic Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

The clinic will take place in the Seasons building of Eastmont Towers, 6305 O St. across from Gateway Mall in the second-floor meeting room. Feel free to bring a plant to show, but be sure to put it in a paper bag to protect it from the cold.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Everyone interested in learning how to grow these beautiful plants is invited to attend. For more information, call Karen at 402-483-1203.

Get home & garden ideas in your inbox weekly!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments