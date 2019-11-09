Do you have an African violet that no longer blooms, has a long neck or needs to be re-potted? Learn how to care for them at the Lincoln African Violet Society's violet clinic Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
The clinic will take place in the Seasons building of Eastmont Towers, 6305 O St. across from Gateway Mall in the second-floor meeting room. Feel free to bring a plant to show, but be sure to put it in a paper bag to protect it from the cold.
Everyone interested in learning how to grow these beautiful plants is invited to attend. For more information, call Karen at 402-483-1203.