Across the table

I often speak of our clients and how their good contributions can help get us to the closing table and themselves in or out of a house. Today, I share a few thoughts about someone else at that table -- the other agent.

We won the bid, no small feat. Our buyers were getting their first home and her sellers a handsome price. Virtual high fives were exchanged. Inspections were a little more challenging than typical, more findings and more repair requests than any of us expected. This is where things can get dicey. But they didn’t. The listing agent understood the reasonableness of the requests, communicated well with her clients, and together we crafted something that met everyone’s needs. On to close!

Not so fast. The appraisal came back, and it was low. None of us saw this coming, and closing was a week away. Without a purchase price appraisal, the loan was not possible, nor was the closing. This is when things can get very dicey. Except they didn’t. Disappointment, yes, but also a determination to see what we could do. Agent to agent we brainstormed, both clients’ needs well-represented, and we crafted something that met everyone’s needs and closed -- on time to boot.