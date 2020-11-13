Across the table

I often speak of our clients and how their good contributions can help get us to the closing table and themselves in or out of a house. Today, I share a few thoughts about someone else at that table -- the other agent.
We won the bid, no small feat. Our buyers were getting their first home and her sellers a handsome price. Virtual high fives were exchanged. Inspections were a little more challenging than typical, more findings and more repair requests than any of us expected. This is where things can get dicey. But they didn’t. The listing agent understood the reasonableness of the requests, communicated well with her clients, and together we crafted something that met everyone’s needs. On to close!
Not so fast. The appraisal came back, and it was low. None of us saw this coming, and closing was a week away. Without a purchase price appraisal, the loan was not possible, nor was the closing. This is when things can get very dicey. Except they didn’t. Disappointment, yes, but also a determination to see what we could do. Agent to agent we brainstormed, both clients’ needs well-represented, and we crafted something that met everyone’s needs and closed -- on time to boot.
Expectations are high when purchasing a brand-new build. All was seamless on this one, but then I got the post-closing distress call. All was not well. Some things are in the scope of what we can help with, some are not, but we always try. This time I had some great cooperation. The listing agent was readily reachable, responsive and even proactive. Together we found a way to take care of the issue. That builder continues to have a good reputation, and my buyers are delighted with their home.
There are good apples and bad apples in every bunch and every profession, and I’ve been lucky to work with a bunch of good ones recently. As I dig into my piece of apple (or pumpkin) pie later this month and say my thanks for those at that Thanksgiving table, I will be thankful for those at these tables too.
