My buyer, Anne, is looking for a new home. Not just any home; she wants one with an “Accessory Dwelling Unit” (ADU). Here’s what she's thinking: Her college son is graduating this spring, and having his own apartment on site makes financial sense for both of them. Thinking ahead, Anne also sees a use for an ADU for her aging parents.

By definition, an ADU is a second small dwelling on the same grounds, or attached to a single-family home. Examples are an apartment over the garage, a tiny house on a foundation in the backyard, a basement apartment with separate entrance, or a carriage house. The owner of the ADU is the owner of the single-family house. It can also be rented out and thus have a financial benefit to the family.

I am watching Minneapolis with some interest in this regard. In November of 2019, it became the first U.S. city to end single-family zoning. Now, you can build up to three homes on one residential lot. The intent, according to the PBS New Hour (Nov. 30, 2019) is to add housing units, create density and affordability, and reduce urban sprawl.