My buyer, Anne, is looking for a new home. Not just any home; she wants one with an “Accessory Dwelling Unit” (ADU). Here’s what she's thinking: Her college son is graduating this spring, and having his own apartment on site makes financial sense for both of them. Thinking ahead, Anne also sees a use for an ADU for her aging parents.
By definition, an ADU is a second small dwelling on the same grounds, or attached to a single-family home. Examples are an apartment over the garage, a tiny house on a foundation in the backyard, a basement apartment with separate entrance, or a carriage house. The owner of the ADU is the owner of the single-family house. It can also be rented out and thus have a financial benefit to the family.
I am watching Minneapolis with some interest in this regard. In November of 2019, it became the first U.S. city to end single-family zoning. Now, you can build up to three homes on one residential lot. The intent, according to the PBS New Hour (Nov. 30, 2019) is to add housing units, create density and affordability, and reduce urban sprawl.
A quick look on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) for a Lincoln house with an ADU for Anne wasn’t successful. The search options on the site are for a "guest house" or house with a "separate entrance" - not very helpful. In fact, I think the last actual ADU house I was in was a newer one in south Lincoln, where there was a one-bedroom apartment above the garage. It was originally built this way.
As for my buyer, we haven’t found a home that meets what she’s looking for. It’s possible she may have to build or convert an existing dwelling. If Anne takes this course, she’ll have to become familiar with single-family zoning codes.
I suspect there are more people in Lincoln and elsewhere who would benefit from an ADU and the flexibility and advantages it offers.
Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or 402-261-0470.
Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker
Location Real Estate
402-429-8111
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!