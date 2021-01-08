Sitting alone in our beautiful office space this morning, I am struck by “what a difference a year can make.” Believe it or not, some of that difference was good.
One year ago, we became Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate. We old guard NHS-ers who have lived this transformation have been happily wrapped in new resources of all sorts.
Our new colleagues who came on board this year have been our best new resources of all.
Even with COVID-19 limitations, our brand new space has set the stage for rich colleague relationships that benefit each of us, and in turn, our clients. At the risk of redundancy, truly one of the best things about our groups is how we collaborate and support each other. Together, we truly make each other better.
My clients again this year are the most impactful and best things about the year (in ways far bigger than monetary). I am educated, enriched and challenged; and I am better, and a better agent, for it. For example:
• An acquaintance from the past reached out to do one the most educational and unusual transactions I have ever been involved in.
• A young lady I knew as a toddler bought her first house in a tough COVID-laden environment. How is she old enough to be married and buying a house, and do so with maturity to match the challenges?
• Yet another iteration of “we plan to live here forever,” but then life happens and a move meant a wonderful re-connection with some of the best people. I am sorry to have missed the opportunity to know them better.
Call me "Pollyanna" (my favorite childhood movie), but in this worst year for so many, and plain tough for every single one of us, the above is also true. It was different, but it was not all bad. We have found a way forward. Easy, no, but worthwhile, yes. Such is life, such is work, such is real life and real estate.
By the way, there has never been a better time for a real estate transaction. We are ready to make a difference in this new and (hopefully) much different year.