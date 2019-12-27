The end of the year is a time for dreaming.

The end of any REALTOR’s® year is a time for reflection upon the year past, personal and professional goal setting for the next, reminiscing about the transactions that went unbelievably well for my clients, and the ones that were rough. This year is no different.

Sometimes the year-end dream comes as one long musing rumination, the "thinking out loud with no one else listening," if you will. For me, the stream of consciousness flows from topics such as the arts to architecture, business, relationships, faith, busy-ness of the year, and renovating my own house—not necessarily in that order. If I wrote this all down, it might look and read a lot like the book "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance."

I also have a moment to catch my breath. Just days before we enter a new decade, and if only for a second, I like to think upon the amazing people I met over the course of the last year and write to them. You are meaningful. Your wisdom, maturity and experience that you shared mattered to me, and I am grateful.

Thank you to all of the clients and real estate professionals who stuck it out through the difficult transactions.

Thank you to all of the clients who allowed me to be your representative and guide this year.