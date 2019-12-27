The end of the year is a time for dreaming.
The end of any REALTOR’s® year is a time for reflection upon the year past, personal and professional goal setting for the next, reminiscing about the transactions that went unbelievably well for my clients, and the ones that were rough. This year is no different.
Sometimes the year-end dream comes as one long musing rumination, the "thinking out loud with no one else listening," if you will. For me, the stream of consciousness flows from topics such as the arts to architecture, business, relationships, faith, busy-ness of the year, and renovating my own house—not necessarily in that order. If I wrote this all down, it might look and read a lot like the book "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance."
I also have a moment to catch my breath. Just days before we enter a new decade, and if only for a second, I like to think upon the amazing people I met over the course of the last year and write to them. You are meaningful. Your wisdom, maturity and experience that you shared mattered to me, and I am grateful.
You have free articles remaining.
Thank you to all of the clients and real estate professionals who stuck it out through the difficult transactions.
Thank you to all of the clients who allowed me to be your representative and guide this year.
Thank you to all of the lenders, inspectors, appraisers, repair professionals and closers who help to make my job easy.
We as REALTORS® have a lot to be thankful for in 2019. We as REALTORs® have lots to look forward to in 2020! In the next year, real estate professionals all over Lincoln will devote their time and talents to numerous boards and organizations to serve their communities. They will help guide housing affordability, robustly discuss the future of building and development, help first-time buyers, and work diligently to get houses bought and sold, fair and square.
There is so much to do as REALTORs®. Are we not, we few, drawn onward to a new era? The answer is "yes," and this is no dream. It’s a reality!