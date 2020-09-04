A tale of 2 homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once upon a time, long, long ago and not very far away, there were two homes. These two homes had some similarities. The two homes had many similarities.

Both were located in the same neighborhood, both had very large lots, and both of the homes looked beautiful from the street. And the selling price was in the same range, so both would attract the same buyer pool.

But there was one large difference. I walked through both homes many times with multiple buyers. The differentiating comments were about the interior. The comments I heard from one house was the home had a lot of space, but the space was unappealing. The other home, while also having a lot of space, elicited comments that the home felt inviting and livable.

How does design change the way we live? Why does good design make a difference? I’m not an architect, draftsperson nor pretend to be a design expert. Therefore, I’m uniquely qualified to have an opinion!

I don’t think the latest and greatest floor plan makes good design. Nor does a large home make for good design. I’ve been in plenty of small homes that would charm your socks off. So, here are my two top picks for good design … Room scale and a front coat closet.