Both closets had been staring at me for months. One was my kitchen pantry, and the other my bedroom closet. Neither was a disaster zone, but both clearly had room for improvement.
So I grabbed my iPod and tackled the job. It didn’t take very long, and the results were well worth the time. The pantry is more than a once-a-year task. If you’re like me, when I go to the grocery store, everything gets pushed on a shelf. I think of it as organized chaos.
Let’s say I was selling my house. Organized chaos in the pantry isn’t going to cut the mustard. Organized chaos isn’t going to cut it in any room, to be frank. I tell my sellers to consider it pre-packing. You’re going to be boxing up stuff anyway, so start now. Do you have a closet full of clothes? Take the off-season items and pack away. Yes, it does make your closets look bigger.
What’s a buyer to say? A buyer looks at a non-organized or overstuffed closet as making the house seem too small. I know this doesn’t always make sense. Especially when you’re in a very large walk-in closet with seemingly endless space. The buyer is making a value judgment based on your things and organization skills.
I once had a seller with the most amazing closets. Every wood hanger, and all hangers were wood, were faced the same direction. Then each piece of clothing was faced the same direction as well, organized by season and color. Every closet was this way. Slightly OCD? Perhaps. Did it make a great first impression? You bet it did!
The end results of my non-cluttered closets have been positive. I’m wearing clothes I forgot I had. I’m not sure my kids are as excited about the three cans of coconut milk I found in the pantry as I am. We’re now having chicken Thai soup for dinner. I hope they like it.
