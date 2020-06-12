A little dirt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here in Lincoln, for half the price, the couple in Big City, USA could have purchased a house twice the size. They could have purchased a house, period. Instead, they purchased a tiny ground-floor condo and called it home.

All markets are local, and we lucked out with ours. But, it is easy to lose sight of that as we get hung up on whether the washer and dryer are included or the broken faucet will be fixed. That speck of transactional dirt can put the bigger picture at risk.

We all want a good value when purchasing residential property. Even more than value, we are trying to find a property that can become our home. Happily, most do become good values over time, even if that transaction is not dirt-free.

Anyone who has lived on the coasts and in other urban areas, or anyone who has lived in their home here for more than a few years, knows full well that most every deal here in Lincoln is a big picture bargain.

Buyers, if a property is in your price range, meets your needs and is where you want to be, don’t let the nickels and dimes, the little fairs and unfairs, the dirt of the transaction, get in your way of making it home. Stake your claim to your little corner of the world.