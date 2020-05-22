A house for everyone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While driving around Lincoln the other day, we decided to take some of the roads less traveled -- driving through neighborhoods where my husband grew up and where I first lived when I moved to Lincoln. Our conversation turned to real estate. Fathom that!

Several years ago, our family found ourselves needing to change homes. We decided to try to find one that would allow us to put some sweat equity in it. After hearing about one, we drove by and walked around it, trying to figure out the layout and condition it was in, for it had not yet been put on the market for purchase. Since I wasn't a licensed real estate agent yet, we asked our agent to keep us posted on that house, and as soon as it came on the market, to let us know.

As luck would have it, that house was listed the day after we left for a family vacation. We had been waiting to see that house, and now we were thousands of miles away. Our agent told us it would not be on the market long. So, after speaking with him for some time and looking at some pictures he had sent us, he told us “it has good bones.” We went to bed that night praying to know what to do. Putting our trust in our agent, we did what we thought was the craziest thing ever and put an offer on that house without walking through it. Our offer was accepted!