A gesneriad by any other name

Throughout the winter months, my laundry room is cheered by colorful blooms on Saintpaulia. Commonly referred to as African violets, my plants bloom year-round but are even more appreciated during the sometimes drab, dark months of winter.
Saintpaulia is just one of about 150 genera in the Gesneriaceae – or gesneriad – family. In addition to African violets, other familiar genera are Sinningia (gloxinia) Streptocarpus (streps or cape primrose) and Columnea (goldfish plant). Nematanthus – another gesneriad – is also commonly known as goldfish plant.
Pronounced either “guess-NARE-ee-ad” or “jez-NARE-ee-ad” (my preference being the latter), the name gesneriad comes from 16th century Swiss botanist Konrad Gesner.
Gesneriads can be found on every continent except Antarctica. African violets and gloxinia are from Africa – the former can be found in shade, growing in humus of limestone and metamorphic rocks; the latter in a wider range of habitat in eastern and southern Africa.
The Lincoln African Violet Society hosts shows where one can see and purchase gesneriads. The very first African violet show was held in 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia, with so many people in attendance that police officers had to be brought in for crowd control!
Contrary to what some might think, most gesneriads are rather easy to grow. They thrive at typical home temperatures – between 65 and 75 degrees during the day and 60 to 65 at night – and average humidity of 50%. Like me, they do not appreciate drafts, so keep the plants away from vents, open windows and doors.
They grow best in bright light, which can be sourced from either a moderately sunny window or artificial lighting.
While I water my African violets and columnea from below, it isn’t necessary. If water is room temperature and does not touch foliage, plants can be watered from above. Gesneriads should be watered when the soil is lightly dry but not parched. Good drainage is critical.
Repotting does not have to be done often; an African violet does best with a somewhat cramped root system. For that reason, a shallow container is preferable to a deep pot; the roots do not grow straight down. A light potting soil should be used; I purchase African violet mix.
Unlike the upright-growing African violet, columnea and nematanthus have a trailing habit. Both produce bright flowers … eventually. I had a stunning columnea years ago, purchased as a full-grown plant with blooms. It hung in an east window above my kitchen sink for years. In 2016, I purchased a tiny columnea cutting. It’s still growing, but it may be a long time before it blooms. My understanding is nematanthus is a bit less finicky than columnea, so that might be what I look for at the next sale. Perhaps I’ll see you there.
Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.