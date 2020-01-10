A gesneriad by any other name

Throughout the winter months, my laundry room is cheered by colorful blooms on Saintpaulia. Commonly referred to as African violets, my plants bloom year-round but are even more appreciated during the sometimes drab, dark months of winter.

Saintpaulia is just one of about 150 genera in the Gesneriaceae – or gesneriad – family. In addition to African violets, other familiar genera are Sinningia (gloxinia) Streptocarpus (streps or cape primrose) and Columnea (goldfish plant). Nematanthus – another gesneriad – is also commonly known as goldfish plant.

Pronounced either “guess-NARE-ee-ad” or “jez-NARE-ee-ad” (my preference being the latter), the name gesneriad comes from 16th century Swiss botanist Konrad Gesner.

Gesneriads can be found on every continent except Antarctica. African violets and gloxinia are from Africa – the former can be found in shade, growing in humus of limestone and metamorphic rocks; the latter in a wider range of habitat in eastern and southern Africa.

The Lincoln African Violet Society hosts shows where one can see and purchase gesneriads. The very first African violet show was held in 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia, with so many people in attendance that police officers had to be brought in for crowd control!