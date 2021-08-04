2021 Sunken Gardens theme lets visitors follow the Yellow Brick Road in Lincoln

When Sunken Gardens guru Steve Nosal was working to create this year's design, he watched "The Wizard of Oz" about six times, sucking up color schemes by osmosis and projecting them back out onto the page and eventually into the garden.
And when visitors stroll through the garden's paths this month, it might be hard for them not to imagine the cobblestones turning to yellow beneath their feet.
Elements from the book and film play out in bursts of color before the eyes. Deep red flowers emulate fields of poppies, a tornado cuts through the south slope, deep green towers stand grandly evoking Emerald City and ruby slippers click together reminding visitors that there really is no place like home.
Guests respond well to the themes that the garden has begun to use in recent years, Nosal said, and it helps to organize the space.
“You have to have something behind it," he said, "some sort of text or something to go on."
In previous years, Nosal said, plantings at the garden at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway have been based around a color, like last year's 50 shades of pink; paintings, including Vincent van Gogh's "Starry Night"; or songs, including Jimi Hendrix's "Purple Haze."
Every spring, he said, about 100 volunteers come to a "Wake Up the Beds" event to help install that year's plants, which gives the city the chance to share the work of making the garden beautiful.
While no physical maps are present, visitors can find a blueprint for this year's garden at the park's department website.
And Lincoln residents are already using the garden as a place to go out and soak up the sun this summer, like Zarina Patten and Ceara Varley, who sat near the running water Tuesday afternoon meditating and doing art on ceramic plates.
"We just figured out here would be one of the most tranquil places to do that," Varley said.
Patten, who recently moved to Lincoln from Omaha, said she's so happy to see beautiful places that she can visit for free in her new community.
And both said they were impressed with the garden's layout this year.
"I just think they've done a magnificent job with the colors and the placement," Varley said.
PhotoFiles: Sunken Gardens through the years
Sunken Gardens 1970
Sunken Gardens 1975
Sunken Gardens 1984
Sunken Gardens 1989
Sunken Gardens 1993
Sunken Gardens 1995
Sunken Gardens 1995
Sunken Gardens 1995
Sunken Gardens 1995
Sunken Gardens 2013
Sunken Gardens 2014
Sunken Gardens 2014
Sunken Gardens 2015
Sunken Gardens 2015
Sunken Gardens 2015
Sunken Gardens 2017
Sunken Gardens 2017
Sunken Gardens 2017
Sunken Gardens 2020
Sunken Gardens 2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.