Youth flag football registration open

Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced July 7 that the youth NFL FLAG Football registration is now open.

The six-game season begins Aug. 24 and will be played on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evenings at Lewis or Densmore Fields. Registration ends July 20. Space is limited.

The league plays a five-on-five coed format with no blocking. Leagues are divided into grades K-1, 2-3, 4-5 and a middle school division for grades 6-8. Players are assigned to teams by coach request, friend request and geographic area.

Registration is $85 for the first child and $80 for each additional child in the same family. Fee includes an official reversible NFL jersey and flags that players keep. Registration and COVID-19 protocols are available at the Team Sports office, 3131 O St., Suite 300, and at teamsideline.com/lincolnne. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information, contact Jay Jacox at 402-441-7892 or jjacox@lincoln.ne.gov.

For more details about adult and youth team sports, visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne. For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

