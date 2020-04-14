Your power center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Core strength is the hot topic in sports, health and fitness today. Sports performance and injury prevention center on the strength and flexibility of the core and abdominal area.

The core muscles consist of the abdominal muscles, made up of the rectus abdominus, external and internal obliques, and the transverses abdominus. It also includes the lower back, and the thoracic and cervical region of the spine.

The abdominals are a major link in the body’s musculoskeletal chain, yet they are typically the weak link. When properly strengthened and utilized, as these muscles are engaged they provide support, creating a solid base or foundation for which many of our body’s movements are based. If not properly activated, the spine or back will take a greater load and result in back stress and pain.

Strengthening the core stabilizes the pelvis, and the pelvis stabilizes the hips, which stabilize the foot. The lesson here is that the effects of the core are felt throughout the body.

The key is to strengthen all areas of the core including the upper and lower area of the abs, the obliques and the lower back through a variety of exercises.