YMCA hiring for 300 local part-time positions
YMCA hiring for 300 local part-time positions

With job site locations across the city, multiple outdoor pools and an abundance of youth camps and summer programming, the YMCA of Lincoln plans to fill 300 part-time positions this summer.

All Lincoln Y locations are currently accepting applications for openings including: lifeguards, swim lesson instructors, day camp counselors, youth sports camp/clinic staff, youth sports officials, housekeeping, customer service and more. 

A variety of backgrounds and ages—from high school and college students to adults and retirees—comprise the Lincoln YMCA's 600-plus workforce.

Part-time employee benefits and perks include a complimentary employee membership for qualifying staff, retirement plan option, child care, flexible schedules, free Y gear and local employee discounts.

To view all current job opportunities and to apply, visit ymcalincolnjobs.org.

