YMCA elects board, names award winners at annual meeting

The YMCA of Lincoln held its annual meeting Feb. 11 to celebrate the organization’s accomplishments, welcome new board members and honor volunteers, employees and corporate partners.
Three new members joined the YMCA of Lincoln Board of Directors for 2020-21: Glen Moss (Commonwealth Electric), Jeff McPeak (Olsson) and David Shiffermiller (Cornhusker Bank).
Board of Directors officers for 2020 include: Curt Hartter, chair (Universal Surety Co.); Lori Druse, first vice chair (Deloitte & Touche); Bryan Sullivan, second vice chair (Embassy Suites); Kelly Wieseler, secretary (Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.); Chris Lindner, treasurer (BKD, LLP); Executive Committee at Large—Kent Endacott (Endacott, Peetz & Timmer), Scott Wieskamp (Lincoln Public Schools), Kaye Jesske (Bryan Health Foundation) and Stacy Brass, ex-officio (Union Bank & Trust).
The YMCA of Lincoln named Bison Inc. as its 2019 Corporate Partner of the Year. Bison and founder/president Nick Cusick have been instrumental in the Lincoln YMCA’s growth over the past several decades.
Cusick has been a valuable volunteer and has been a part of nearly every YMCA capital campaign over the last 35 years. He has helped raise millions of dollars to fund projects such as the Cooper YMCA, Copple Family YMCA, Fallbrook YMCA and major renovations at YMCA Camp Kitaki. In addition, his company has donated all the gym equipment for those projects, giving Lincoln’s youth state-of-the-art equipment throughout the city’s facilities.
Jenny Bane was honored as the YMCA’s Part-time Employee of the Year. She has been a life-long camper at YMCA Camp Kitaki and, for the past six years, has served as a camp counselor, where she helps guide campers through activities that lead to a love for camp and experiences they’ll never forget. In addition to being genuine and caring toward all campers, Bane has gone above and beyond by making it a personal goal to make a friendship bracelet for each and every kid in her cabin group.
The 2019 YMCA of Lincoln Volunteer of the Year award went to Ted Eschliman. He has been on the Copple Family YMCA’s Committee of Management since the facility opened in 2017. Eschliman has been an active member and dedicated volunteer each day since. Whether it’s giving tours of the facility to prospective members, teaching kids how to play the ukulele or flipping pancakes for the branch’s annual Pancakes & Pajamas event, his value has been immeasurable for the YMCA.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the tireless work that our volunteers and staff have invested in the YMCA’s mission this year,” said Barb Bettin, president and CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln. “These individuals are true difference makers in the community. Partners like Nick Cusick and Bison donating time, effort and products allow new projects to thrive and our mission to grow alongside the Lincoln community. Volunteers like Ted, who are among the first to step in to make our branches outstanding places to come together as a community, are invaluable to our organization. And staff members like Jenny truly encompass the essence of the Y in the way her caring nature radiates through to every kid she comes in contact with. These are the people that make up the Lincoln Y, and we are so very proud.”
If you’d like to learn more about becoming a volunteer for the YMCA of Lincoln, visit ymcalincoln.org/volunteer.