YMCA elects board, names award winners at annual meeting

Jenny Bane was honored as the YMCA’s Part-time Employee of the Year. She has been a life-long camper at YMCA Camp Kitaki and, for the past six years, has served as a camp counselor, where she helps guide campers through activities that lead to a love for camp and experiences they’ll never forget. In addition to being genuine and caring toward all campers, Bane has gone above and beyond by making it a personal goal to make a friendship bracelet for each and every kid in her cabin group.

The 2019 YMCA of Lincoln Volunteer of the Year award went to Ted Eschliman. He has been on the Copple Family YMCA’s Committee of Management since the facility opened in 2017. Eschliman has been an active member and dedicated volunteer each day since. Whether it’s giving tours of the facility to prospective members, teaching kids how to play the ukulele or flipping pancakes for the branch’s annual Pancakes & Pajamas event, his value has been immeasurable for the YMCA.