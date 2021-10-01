YMCA celebrates 150 years with community coat drive

Birthday candles are being lit as the YMCA of Lincoln celebrates its 150th year in 2021.
Dating back to 1871, the Y has been part of this thriving community for most of Lincoln’s remarkable history including the rise of the railroad, Charles Lindbergh’s flight training in Lincoln, and the start of the telephone company. And in tragic times of loss with the likes of World War I and II, 9/11, and most recently, COVID-19.
Social responsibility is a critical component of the YMCA, and this historic 150-year milestone symbolizes the dedication of generations of staff and volunteers who have worked to help the Lincoln community thrive.
The Y’s commitment to support Lincoln continues today by teaming up with the People’s City Mission, a longtime staple in the community dedicated to serving the needs of Lincoln’s homeless families. From Oct. 1-22, Lincoln YMCAs are collecting new and gently used coats for those in need this winter. Community members who donate a coat will receive a free pass to “Try the Y” for a week—valid through the end of the year. Current YMCA members donating coats will be entered into a drawing to win a Free Y Membership for 2022.
After the drive, a kick-off coat distribution will take place at the People’s City Mission Help Center on Nov. 5.
“We couldn’t imagine a more meaningful way to celebrate this milestone than by giving back to the community that has given so much to us,” said Barb Bettin, president and CEO of the Lincoln YMCA. “Over the past 150 years, we have stayed true to our purpose of strengthening the community through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility—making sure our neighbors are supported. This effort is a reflection of just that.”
Coat drive drop-off locations:
Cooper YMCA – 6767 S. 14th St.
Copple Family YMCA – 8700 Yankee Woods Drive
Fallbrook YMCA – 700 Penrose Drive
Northeast YMCA – 2601 N. 70th St.
To learn more about the YMCA coat drive, visit YMCALincoln.org.