YMCA celebrates 150 years with community coat drive

Birthday candles are being lit as the YMCA of Lincoln celebrates its 150th year in 2021.

Dating back to 1871, the Y has been part of this thriving community for most of Lincoln’s remarkable history including the rise of the railroad, Charles Lindbergh’s flight training in Lincoln, and the start of the telephone company. And in tragic times of loss with the likes of World War I and II, 9/11, and most recently, COVID-19.

Social responsibility is a critical component of the YMCA, and this historic 150-year milestone symbolizes the dedication of generations of staff and volunteers who have worked to help the Lincoln community thrive.

The Y’s commitment to support Lincoln continues today by teaming up with the People’s City Mission, a longtime staple in the community dedicated to serving the needs of Lincoln’s homeless families. From Oct. 1-22, Lincoln YMCAs are collecting new and gently used coats for those in need this winter. Community members who donate a coat will receive a free pass to “Try the Y” for a week—valid through the end of the year. Current YMCA members donating coats will be entered into a drawing to win a Free Y Membership for 2022.

After the drive, a kick-off coat distribution will take place at the People’s City Mission Help Center on Nov. 5.