The new Thrive by Immanuel Wellness Center at the newly named Yankee Hill Village (formerly Clark Jeary Retirement Community) is getting rave reviews from residents.
Wayne Aten’s daily fitness routine is just as regular as breakfast and keeps him “mobile.”
Ken Von Bargen’s regular routine includes chair stands, leg swings, core work and exercising the upper body.
Erma Hartshorn stops by the wellness center once or twice a day for at least a 30-minute workout and complements that routine by walking the perimeter of the retirement community.
And, former UNL Senior Associate Athletics Director Al Papik enjoys the “superior” atmosphere and the attention to detail that Wellness Specialist Tim Soenksen provides.
The new wellness center opened when the retirement community at South 33rd and Yankee Hill Road announced its new name two months ago. It’s helping folks “thrive” indeed as they maintain mobility by staying active.
Healthy habits
Wayne Aten, 89, has chronic hip and back problems that curtail his mobility, but the four-year retirement community resident climbs aboard one of the NuStep machines directly after breakfast each weekday and exercises for 28 minutes. Wayne does what he can to stay mobile.
“My conditions prevent me from walking very far, but the exercise prevents further deterioration,” he said.
Ken Von Bargen, 88, moved to the south-central Lincoln retirement community two years ago after yard work was getting to be too much for him to handle. After 15 minutes on the NuStep machine, his regimented routine includes 30 reps on each of the three Kaiser machines, followed by work on his core, leg swings and chair stands. He works three days a week one-on-one with Soenksen.
“I can always tell when I’ve been away from the wellness center for any period of time,” he said. “I feel more limber after a workout.”
The same can be said for Erma Hartshorn, 94, who became a retirement community resident after three episodes of falling at home. Attracted by a lower cost and the convenience of family members nearby, Erma moved in May 2018 to what was then Clark Jeary Retirement Community.
“Between at least 30 minutes at the wellness center daily and walks throughout the retirement community, I try to stay active and out of my recliner!” she said.
Al Papik, 93, moved to the retirement community in the summer of last year. Papik certainly appreciates the value of fitness, having coached for 23 years (1950-1973) and working as an administrator in college athletics for another 29 years before retiring from UNL in 2002.
“The atmosphere here is superior,” says the former Huskers’ administrator. “They know what I need and what I can do.”
Check it out
The naming of Yankee Hill Village was unveiled Aug. 29. It was accompanied by opening the new Thrive by Immanuel Wellness Center, adding health care services to better support assisted living residents, and welcoming a new executive chef.
The community’s new look also comes with new health care programs and expanded, higher-level nursing services.
