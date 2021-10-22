Woods Awards recognize outstanding psychiatric techs

In 1952, Frank Woods of the Woods family of Lincoln thought those who do the hard work of caring for persons with psychiatric disorders should be recognized. Thus, the Woods Award was created to annually honor these special people employed by the Lincoln Regional Center.

Every fall, fellow staff, patients and family members nominate those who provide exemplary care to Lincoln Regional Center patients. A Citizens Committee, advised by nurses from the Regional Center's units, select the winners. They receive a plaque, certificate and monetary award.

The process culminates during National Mental Health Awareness Week in October. This year, Dr. Shannon Black, director of psychology, gave a welcome speech to kick off the event at the Lincoln Regional Center. A presentation was provided by Peter Snyder, hospital administrator at the Regional Center.

Awards were presented by unit supervisors who summarized the accomplishments and outstanding, valuable work. Previous years' winners were invited to attend and were recognized as well.

The 2021 Woods Award winners were: Elizabeth Stebbins, Jerod Henry, Missy Sweem, Dahham Al Dakhi, Kelsey Rae and Steven Frank. All are employed as mental health security specialist II's.

