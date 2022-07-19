With the FDA’s ban on Juul products up in the air, what’s next for vaping in Lincoln?

Gone are the days of teens smuggling Marlboro and Camel cigarettes in backpacks, hiding away in secret corners to smoke after class.

In today’s high schools, slender, electronic cigarettes called vapes are far more common. Perhaps too common, some say.

These e-cigarettes, available in a variety of fruity and minty flavors, have drawn criticism from many. Most notably, the Food and Drug Administration has put strict regulations on e-cigarette giant Juul the past few years, claiming the company marketed its product to under-age consumers.

After cracking down on Juul since 2019 by enforcing restrictions of flavors and chargeable pods, the FDA in June ordered Juul to pull all its products from store shelves.

The FDA justified its order by saying the company could not properly demonstrate its products weren’t harmful to public health. However, a federal appeals court blocked the ban a day later. On July 6, the FDA temporarily suspended the ban, saying it needed further review.

For now, the future of Juul remains up in the air.

In Lincoln, Abbe Edgecombe, a coordinator with the School Community Intervention Program in Lancaster County, said the lure of vaping devices to youth is an alarming threat.

SCIP connects schools to resources for students struggling with mental health and substance use, and vaping is the most common offense — even more so than marijuana and alcohol. Edgecombe said she’s observed a concerning number of students becoming hooked on vapes.

“We are seeing kids who are developing nicotine addiction issues, because those disposable pods specifically have a lot higher nicotine concentration,” Edgecombe said. “They're getting addicted faster than they would with combustible cigarettes.”

Edgecombe said she believes many students began vaping because of the industry’s targeted marketing, which is in tune with the FDA’s stance.

“If you look at old cigarette ads and commercials, it was appealing. It was a cool thing to do,” Edgecombe said. “I kind of feel like they're marketing vapes in the same way.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also warns of the dangers of underage vaping. According to its website, early nicotine use can affect “parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control.” In 2021, the CDC reported that one in nine high schoolers admitted to using a vape in the past month, while only two out of 100 high schoolers reported combustible cigarette use.

But getting rid of Juul will have very little effect on the vaping habits of students, at least in the immediate future, Edgecombe said.

Since the flavor ban, she said she’s seen most kids switch to alternative brands. SMOK, Vaporesso and Geekvape all offer a variety of flavors. Juul had already fallen to the wayside before the late-June decision, experts say.

However, Edgecombe said a potential ban likely means the FDA will continue to tighten restrictions on other vaping products. This, she said, is a positive thing. She believes the order sends a message to the industry.

“We want warnings on these products,” Edgecombe said. “We want people to be aware that they're not free of harm, and I think it sends a good message to kids when the FDA becomes involved in those types of things.”

Edgecombe works closely with Lincoln Public Schools to provide interventional help to students.

Ryan Zabawa, director of Student Services at LPS, said the district has seen a sharp increase in vape use in the past few years — with a few caveats.

While this past school year produced a record high of vape referrals, Zabawa noted that the past two school years were unusual. COVID-19 restrictions kept students out of school for nine weeks in 2020, and high school students had split scheduling during the 2020-2021 school year.

Still, Zabawa is troubled by the number of students caught vaping in school. The most recent school year has seen a more than 60% increase from the 2018-2019 school year.

“It’s a problem,” he said.

Kids caught with a vaping devices in school must pass an online course called VapeEducate, which aims to teach kids about the risks of vaping underage. It’s a necessary step, Zabawa said, because kids need to understand how harmful nicotine addiction is for developing minds. He hopes fewer teens have access to what has become their new cigarettes.

“We would love to see some more action taken to limit access more,” he said.

While some school administrators and intervention educators see the possible ban as mostly positive, others are worried the FDA’s stance will mean even more restrictions for adults who vape.

Sean Kennedy, senior manager of Kure CBD & Vape said that, for the most part, the vaping industry is well-intentioned. They also don’t want their products to fall into the hands of minors. He called stores’ requirement to show a photo ID upon purchase a “good first step.”

However, for those who turn to vape products to wean themselves off combustible cigarettes, Kennedy fears the FDA will continue to restrict the industry.

“(The FDA’s) regulations are very strong and overreach the entire industry,” he said. “It’s definitely affecting all aspects of vaping.”

Like many vape stores, Kure no longer carries Juul.

Yet, a part of him wonders when the FDA will stop. If the FDA indeed decides to move forward with the Juul ban — who’s next?

“Juul has done just about everything requested of them to try to keep a product on the market,” Kennedy said. “We come from a good place. We really do want to help people get away from smoking and eventually nicotine … at some point, the FDA has to work with us.”