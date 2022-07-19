With the FDA’s ban on Juul products up in the air, what’s next for vaping in Lincoln?

Gone are the days of teens smuggling Marlboro and Camel cigarettes in backpacks, hiding away in secret corners to smoke after class.
In today’s high schools, slender, electronic cigarettes called vapes are far more common. Perhaps too common, some say.
These e-cigarettes, available in a variety of fruity and minty flavors, have drawn criticism from many. Most notably, the Food and Drug Administration has put strict regulations on e-cigarette giant Juul the past few years, claiming the company marketed its product to under-age consumers.
After cracking down on Juul since 2019 by enforcing restrictions of flavors and chargeable pods, the FDA in June ordered Juul to pull all its products from store shelves.
The FDA justified its order by saying the company could not properly demonstrate its products weren’t harmful to public health. However, a federal appeals court blocked the ban a day later. On July 6, the FDA temporarily suspended the ban, saying it needed further review.
For now, the future of Juul remains up in the air.
In Lincoln, Abbe Edgecombe, a coordinator with the School Community Intervention Program in Lancaster County, said the lure of vaping devices to youth is an alarming threat.
SCIP connects schools to resources for students struggling with mental health and substance use, and vaping is the most common offense — even more so than marijuana and alcohol. Edgecombe said she’s observed a concerning number of students becoming hooked on vapes.
“We are seeing kids who are developing nicotine addiction issues, because those disposable pods specifically have a lot higher nicotine concentration,” Edgecombe said. “They're getting addicted faster than they would with combustible cigarettes.”
Edgecombe said she believes many students began vaping because of the industry’s targeted marketing, which is in tune with the FDA’s stance.
“If you look at old cigarette ads and commercials, it was appealing. It was a cool thing to do,” Edgecombe said. “I kind of feel like they're marketing vapes in the same way.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also warns of the dangers of underage vaping. According to its website, early nicotine use can affect “parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control.” In 2021, the CDC reported that one in nine high schoolers admitted to using a vape in the past month, while only two out of 100 high schoolers reported combustible cigarette use.
But getting rid of Juul will have very little effect on the vaping habits of students, at least in the immediate future, Edgecombe said.
Since the flavor ban, she said she’s seen most kids switch to alternative brands. SMOK, Vaporesso and Geekvape all offer a variety of flavors. Juul had already fallen to the wayside before the late-June decision, experts say.
However, Edgecombe said a potential ban likely means the FDA will continue to tighten restrictions on other vaping products. This, she said, is a positive thing. She believes the order sends a message to the industry.
“We want warnings on these products,” Edgecombe said. “We want people to be aware that they're not free of harm, and I think it sends a good message to kids when the FDA becomes involved in those types of things.”
Edgecombe works closely with Lincoln Public Schools to provide interventional help to students.
Ryan Zabawa, director of Student Services at LPS, said the district has seen a sharp increase in vape use in the past few years — with a few caveats.
While this past school year produced a record high of vape referrals, Zabawa noted that the past two school years were unusual. COVID-19 restrictions kept students out of school for nine weeks in 2020, and high school students had split scheduling during the 2020-2021 school year.
Still, Zabawa is troubled by the number of students caught vaping in school. The most recent school year has seen a more than 60% increase from the 2018-2019 school year.
“It’s a problem,” he said.
Kids caught with a vaping devices in school must pass an online course called VapeEducate, which aims to teach kids about the risks of vaping underage. It’s a necessary step, Zabawa said, because kids need to understand how harmful nicotine addiction is for developing minds. He hopes fewer teens have access to what has become their new cigarettes.
“We would love to see some more action taken to limit access more,” he said.
While some school administrators and intervention educators see the possible ban as mostly positive, others are worried the FDA’s stance will mean even more restrictions for adults who vape.
Sean Kennedy, senior manager of Kure CBD & Vape said that, for the most part, the vaping industry is well-intentioned. They also don’t want their products to fall into the hands of minors. He called stores’ requirement to show a photo ID upon purchase a “good first step.”
However, for those who turn to vape products to wean themselves off combustible cigarettes, Kennedy fears the FDA will continue to restrict the industry.
“(The FDA’s) regulations are very strong and overreach the entire industry,” he said. “It’s definitely affecting all aspects of vaping.”
Like many vape stores, Kure no longer carries Juul.
Yet, a part of him wonders when the FDA will stop. If the FDA indeed decides to move forward with the Juul ban — who’s next?
“Juul has done just about everything requested of them to try to keep a product on the market,” Kennedy said. “We come from a good place. We really do want to help people get away from smoking and eventually nicotine … at some point, the FDA has to work with us.”
Vaping advice: How to help kids dodge cigarette, vaping, and pot marketing and stay smoke-free
___
Whether or not you smoke cigarettes or support legalizing marijuana, you probably don’t want your kids lighting up. But the rise of e-cigs vaporizers like the Juul, and decriminalized pot may make your standard anti-smoking arguments — “it causes cancer,” “it’s illegal” — feel a little shaky. Add in celebrities posting pictures of themselves smoking various substances, and you might wonder: Is it possible to raise drug-free, smoke-free kids in the era of Smoking 2.0? Yes, but it helps to have a little ammunition.
Vaping is an especially tough one, because kids encounter tons of information about it online. According to a November 2019 survey conducted by Common Sense Media and SurveyMonkey:
Vaping is popular among teens, and it’s happening regularly at school. One-third of teens (33%) say they see classmates vaping in school a few times a week or daily. More than half (54%) say they see it monthly. Nearly eight in 10 (78%) say vaping is popular among people their age where they live.
Most teens think vaping is as harmful as smoking. Just over half of teens (52%) say vaping is “about as harmful as smoking,” while 31% say it’s more harmful and 17% say it’s less harmful. Among those teens who say vaping is less harmful than smoking, 43% say they’ve gotten messages online telling them that “vaping is healthier than smoking cigarettes.”
One in four teens first learned about vaping on social media. A plurality of teens (44%) say they first learned or heard about vaping from someone they know, while 23% first heard about it on social media, 9% from TV or a movie, and less than that from outdoor ads, in a store, on a website, on the radio, or on a podcast.
Vaping is common in teens’ social media experiences. When thinking about their typical experience using social media, 59% of teens say they’re likely to see a post that mentions or shows vaping.
If you’re feeling outspent, out-messaged, and out-cooled, take heart. There are plenty of ways to fight back. Here’s how to help your kids resist the marketing of traditional cigarettes, vaporizers, e-cigs, and pot.
TRADITIONAL CIGARETTES
— Explain how bad smoking is for you. Kids think they’re immune and immortal. The death statistics could be eye-opening, even for the “it won’t happen to me” age group.
— Talk about how addictive nicotine is. Nicotine is really difficult to quit. Discuss the signs of physical addiction and the risk of getting addicted.
— Help them resist gimmicks. Traditional cigarettes are trying to capture smoker interest by using kid-friendly tricks — for example, the Camel Crush cigarettes with a menthol ball inside. But the cigarettes still really are bad for you.
Explain that Big Tobacco just wants to addict you. When cigarette smoking declined, tobacco companies such as Altria bought the vaping company Juul.
VAPORIZORS AND E-CIGS
— Share the facts. E-cigarettes and vapes reduce exposure to some of the harmful chemicals of tobacco cigarettes, but no one really knows the impact of these products on kids’ health. And studies show they contain formaldehyde.
— Tell them to wait. Tell them it’s important that they wait until their brains and bodies have developed fully before they consume something potentially harmful.
— Talk about addiction. Kids can get hooked on nicotine but also on the physical habit of reaching for a pipe.
— Get your doctor involved. Have your pediatrician talk to your kid about the dangers of ingesting any chemical you don’t know much about.
— Help them see through the hype. Talk about marketing methods such as using celebrities and how companies try to make e-cigs seem as though they are healthier and better for the environment than tobacco cigarettes.
— Cite the death statistics. Dozens of people have died from vaping — and many more have become sick.
MARIJUANA
Impart your values. Teens are still listening to their parents, despite much evidence to the contrary. Discuss what’s important to you: good character, solid judgment, and belief in a bright future — all of which are compromised by smoking pot.
— Explain the health consequences. Study after study indicates that pot negatively affects a teen’s developing brain.
— Encourage waiting. For some kids, forbidding might backfire, so focus on preventing them from starting to smoke in the first place, delaying it as long as possible.
— Look for warning signs. Be on the lookout for things that might be affecting your kid in other areas of his or her life — for example, social exclusion, school problems, and emotional instability.
— Pull back the curtain on pot marketing. Kids and teens don’t like to be tricked, and advertising is full of sneaky ways to get people to buy a product, including branding pot products with names such as Bob Marley and Willie Nelson. Instead of lecturing, help your kids break down the ads to see how they try to influence emotions, choices, and behavior.
To learn more about what you can do to help stop e-cig and vape advertising, check out Common Sense Kids Action.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com