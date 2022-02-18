With Lincoln mask mandate ending, LPS to drop requirement in schools

Local health officials are ending Lancaster County's indoor mask mandate, citing the recent rapid downtick in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
The mandate, which was reinstated Jan. 14 as the omicron variant wreaked havoc on local hospitals, will end at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez announced Friday morning.
In her announcement, Lopez pointed to the loosening grip the omicron variant seems to have on Lincoln and its hospitals, signaling a turning tide in the local fight against COVID-19.
Case numbers in Lancaster County have fallen more than 80% over the past four weeks, dropping to 809 last week, the lowest weekly total in more than two months. This week, the daily average of new cases has fallen below 100.
And local COVID-19 hospitalizations, which had been buoyed by the omicron variant, have declined by 47% since Feb. 1. On Friday, 62 people — including 45 county residents — were hospitalized in Lincoln with the virus.
"The strain on our hospitals caused by the omicron surge has decreased significantly," Lopez said.
The health department had extended the mandate earlier this month through Feb. 25, but ultimately decided to end the face covering requirement a week earlier than planned.
Health officials in Omaha dropped the mask mandate there earlier this week.
Lopez said county residents should still expect to wear masks indoors at certain facilities, including doctor's offices and hospitals. And face coverings are still required on public transit, Lopez said.
Shortly after Friday's announcement, Lincoln Public Schools notified parents that it would no longer require masks in its buildings starting Saturday. Masks will still be required on buses per federal guidelines.
Cases and quarantine numbers at LPS have leveled off significantly since the unprecedented surge driven by the omicron variant peaked last month.
As of Friday afternoon, 110 students and 24 staff members had tested positive this week, with just under 400 students and around 140 staff in quarantine.
LPS will also return to allowing all visitors and volunteers in schools. Visitors, however, will not be allowed into cafeterias during meal times.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln did not immediately announce what changes, if any, will be made to its COVID-related policies.
Friday's announcement marks the second time in three months Lincoln has dropped directed health measures aimed at protecting the public against COVID and preventing surges in hospitalizations.
The health department ended a countywide mask mandate on Dec. 21, at the time the only mandate remaining in the state. Mask mandates were reinstated less than a month later as omicron cases began to surge locally.
Lopez on Friday didn't rule out the potential return of the mask mandate, pointing to the coronavirus's evolving, unpredictable nature.
"It's important that we remain flexible," Lopez said. "If our local situation changes, we will reevaluate the current recommendations and make adjustments as necessary."
