Winter youth basketball registration now open

Registration for Lincoln Parks and Recreation Jr. NBA Youth Basketball winter leagues is now open through Oct. 25.

The league is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The practice season begins in mid-November, the seven-game season runs from December through February, and the season ends with a Jr. NBA skills competition.

Teams for the kindergarten through first grade will have a boys and girls division. Other division teams are co-ed and divided by grade levels. Fees are $85 per player and $80 per additional child in the same family. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.

Games will be played at the Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St.; Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.; and Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St.

Kindergarten through first grade games are scheduled for Saturday mornings, and second through fifth grade games will be played on Friday evenings.

All participants will receive a reversible NBA youth jersey with official team colors and logos.

For more information, including how to register online, visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne, or call the Team Sports Office at 402-441-7892.

