Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites children in kindergarten through fifth grade to a basketball camp in October and winter basketball leagues beginning in November. The schedule is as follows:
• Jr. NBA Youth Basketball Camp: Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St. Participants will work on individual and team skills and team concepts, and the camp includes scrimmages. Participants will receive a basketball, and lunch will be provided. The fee is $60, and registration is required by Oct. 11.
• Jr. NBA Youth Basketball Winter Leagues: The practice season begins in November, and the seven-week game season begins in December. Teams are co-ed and divided by grade levels. A new girls-only division for kindergarten through first-grade girls has been added this year. The season ends with a Jr. NBA skills competition. Fees are $80 and $75 per sibling, and registration is required by Oct. 27.
Games will be played at the Calvert, Belmont (1234 Judson St.) and Irving (2010 Van Dorn St.) recreation centers. All participants will receive an NBA reversible youth jersey with official team colors and logos.
For more information, including how to register online, visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne, or call the Athletics office at 402-441-7892.