Whole Foods recalls cheese at stores in Nebraska, 21 other states

Whole Foods Market has recalled cheeses sold at stores in 22 states, including Nebraska, because of the possibility of Listeria.

A distributor of Whole Foods Market Cahill cheeses found listeria, so the chain recalled Cahill Cheddar with Porter and Cahill Whiskey Cheddar cheeses from 44 stores in 22 states.

The affected products were packaged in clear wrapping and sold in the specialty department with a Whole Foods Market scale label with “packed on” dates from May 17-July 26. The label of the pulled Cahill Cheddar with Porter will have a PLU No. 93579. The Whiskey Cheddar will have PLU Nos. 54784 or 94884.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. Especially vulnerable are senior citizens, pregnant women, children under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. Listeria symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomachaches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance.

No illnesses linked to the cheese have been reported.

Customers can return the cheese to a Whole Foods store for a refund.

