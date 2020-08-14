You are the owner of this article.
White House coronavirus response coordinator is in Lincoln for briefing
White House coronavirus response coordinator is in Lincoln for briefing

Viirus Outbreak Pence

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx addresses reporters during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building on July 8 in Washington.

 MANUEL BALCE CENETA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, participated in a roundtable discussion with community and state officials in Lincoln Friday morning.

Birx is scheduled to hold a media briefing at the Capitol following that event.

The Lincoln stop is part of a tour of six Midwest states during which she is offering guidance in the battle to control spread of the virus.

Birx has recently expressed concern about the spread of the virus into rural as well as urban areas.  

During a visit to Iowa on Thursday, she took note of "sort of a very steady state of new cases" in Nebraska's bordering state. 

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

