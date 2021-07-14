 Skip to main content
West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Nebraska Panhandle
West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Nebraska Panhandle

Mosquitoes

The Culex species of mosquito is the primary vector for the West Nile Virus.

 Courtesy photo

The presence of mosquitoes with West Nile virus has been confirmed in Nebraska's Panhandle, though no human cases have been reported.

The mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus were collected at a mosquito surveillance trap in the Panhandle, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Mosquito surveillance and testing sites across the state are used during the summer months to monitor the presence of the virus. 

West Nile virus is contracted through mosquito bites and can cause symptoms including fever and headaches, although eight out of 10 people who contract the virus remain asymptomatic, according to the release. 

Severe cases of West Nile virus can cause meningitis, encephalitis, disorientation, convulsions, paralysis and even death. People who are immunocompromised and those over 50 years of age are especially susceptible to the disease, which there are no specific vaccines or treatments for.

The Department of Health and Human Services encourages Nebraskans to take preventative measures to avoid mosquito bites such as using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants, being especially cautious of mosquitos during their most active hours at dawn and dusk and draining any standing water on one's property, which can breed the insects.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

