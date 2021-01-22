WellPower Challenge begins Feb. 1

All Nebraskans are invited to participate in a new web-based wellness challenge that offers virtual badges and actual prizes for achieving and logging healthy activities, both physical and mental.
The WellPower Challenge, which begins Feb. 1, is the main component of WellPower Movement, a new year-round activity-tracking website hosted by The Wellbeing Partners and the Nebraska Sports Council.
The program encourages individuals to increase their daily physical activity with the opportunity to earn prizes for themselves and recognition for their company or organization. To take the challenge, participants log physical and mental activity on a personal dashboard they establish for free at WellPowerMovement.com.
The main goal of the WellPower Challenge is to log at least 100 activity miles between Feb. 1 and April 30. Activity miles can be achieved by walking, running, biking and/or converting other physical and mental health activities. Those who accomplish 100 miles by April 30 earn the WellPower 100 badge and are automatically entered into a drawing for more than 100 top-tier prizes, including bikes, kayaks, active-apparel items and gift cards.
There are also company prizes, and the WellPower Movement provides the ability to create and manage a group for employees and their families. The website also provides a trail-finder, active-event listing, social media connector and a well-being section with tips and articles.
It has been proven that recording or logging activity helps people achieve their goals. It is also well-known that those participating with a partner or a group of people are more likely to establish and sustain healthy habits. By providing both — a reliable logging mechanism and group opportunities — the WellPower Movement is a proven way to establish and maintain a healthier lifestyle.
The WellPower Movement is a collaboration between The Wellbeing Partners and the Nebraska Sports Council, Nebraska-based 501(c)(3) organizations with a combined 60-plus years of experience in providing wellness programming.
WellPower Challenge sponsors include Mutual of Omaha, CHI Health, the Nebraska Medical Association, City of Omaha Parks & Recreation, Black Hills Energy, Aquafina, Medica, the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, CiShirts, Liberty First Credit Union, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska and Unanimous.