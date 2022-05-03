Watch now: Lincoln nurse, man she helped save reunite one year later

Right place, right time.

That's how Neal Dethlefs describes his close call with death just over a year ago.

If he had left the wedding reception early and gone back to his hotel, he's not sure he'd still be here. If he had been in St. Paul, where he's the Howard County Assessor, he might not be alive today, either.

But the 64-year-old was at the Park Banquet Hall in southwest Lincoln when he collapsed from a heart attack. And luckily for him, so was Taylor Arndt.

Arndt, a nurse at Bryan Health, was a bridesmaid in the May 1, 2021 wedding of her fiance's sister. She was at the reception when Dethlefs collapsed about 11 p.m., and she sprung into action, performing CPR for several minutes, keeping him alive until Lincoln Fire & Rescue personnel arrived.

Arndt said she's done CPR at work before, but in those situations, she was part of a team and not the sole person that people were counting on.

"It's just hard for me to believe that I helped him be here today," she said. "I get emotional thinking about it."

Dethlefs gets emotional thinking about it, too.

"I can't really thank her enough," he said.

Dethlefs wasn't just lucky that Arndt was at the reception that night, he was lucky he was in Lincoln, which boasts a rate for saving cardiac patients that's nearly twice the national average.

Just a couple months after his heart attack, he came back to Lincoln to participate in a news conference with Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to announce the statistics released by the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival.

Another statistic from that report shows that bystanders in Lincoln perform CPR in more than 70% of cardiac events. That compares with a national average of 40%.

That's important, because getting immediate CPR can double or triple the survival rate.

According to the American Heart Association, roughly 350,000 cases of sudden cardiac arrest happen every year in the United States. The survival rate is about 10%. However, immediate CPR can double or even triple the chances of survival.

"Without her starting (CPR), Lincoln Fire & Rescue (responding), (going to) the heart institute, I'd be dead," he said.

Dethlefs is now fully recovered, but it's taken a long time.

An ambulance took him to CHI Nebraska Heart that night, where he was stabilized and put into an induced coma, his body temperature intentionally lowered to protect his damaged heart.

A couple of days later, he underwent triple bypass surgery to repair blocked arteries. He spent 11 days in the hospital in Lincoln, then headed to a hospital in Grand Island for about a week of rehabilitation before he was finally discharged.

Even after going home, he said he struggled to do routine tasks such as picking things up and putting on a shirt. It was late July or early August before he could return full-time to work.

Dethlefs doesn't remember anything about that day or the days before and after, but from what people have told him, he exhibited no symptoms of potential cardiac problems.

He said he felt fairly healthy, saw his doctor regularly and was active.

"But you never know," he said.

For her efforts, Arndt was honored in December with the Lincoln Police Department's Citizen’s Lifesaving Award, which recognizes a significant act by a private citizen that potentially results in the saving of a life.

Speaking of that night, Arndt said, "I was scared, but someone had to do it."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

