Watch Now: For first time, Lancaster County moves COVID-19 risk dial to red

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials on Friday raised the COVID-19 risk dial into the severe category for the first time since the dial was launched in May.

Health Department Director Pat Lopez along with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will discuss the move and what it means for the city and county at a 3:30 p.m. news conference.

For much of October the dial has been in the mid- to high-orange category, signaling high risk of COVID-19 spread in the community.

While pushing the dial into red signals an escalated threat of the virus, it will not trigger any citywide shutdown, according to city officials.

Lincoln Public Schools officials along with leaders from local Lincoln hospitals will join the mayor and health director at the Friday afternoon briefing.

On Friday, the county confirmed 90 new cases but no new deaths.

The total number of pandemic coronavirus cases increased to 10,545, including 4,364 documented recoveries and the death toll remained at 50.

For the week, Lancaster County has confirmed 840 new cases following local pandemic records for weekly new cases two weeks in a row.

