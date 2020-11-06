 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: For first time, Lancaster County moves COVID-19 risk dial to red
View Comments
breaking topical top story

Watch Now: For first time, Lancaster County moves COVID-19 risk dial to red

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials on Friday raised the COVID-19 risk dial into the severe category for the first time since the dial was launched in May. 

Health Department Director Pat Lopez along with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will discuss the move and what it means for the city and county at a 3:30 p.m. news conference. 

For much of October the dial has been in the mid- to high-orange category, signaling high risk of COVID-19 spread in the community. 

While pushing the dial into red signals an escalated threat of the virus, it will not trigger any citywide shutdown, according to city officials. 

Lincoln Public Schools officials along with leaders from local Lincoln hospitals will join the mayor and health director at the Friday afternoon briefing. 

On Friday, the county confirmed 90 new cases but no new deaths. 

The total number of pandemic coronavirus cases increased to 10,545, including 4,364 documented recoveries and the death toll remained at 50.

For the week, Lancaster County has confirmed 840 new cases following local pandemic records for weekly new cases two weeks in a row.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, the county recorded its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the county's rate of positive tests remains at nearly 20%, its highest level of the pandemic. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.

Lincoln care center reports 6 deaths in COVID-19 outbreak
Bryan nearing capacity amid surge of COVID-19 patients
213 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County
Sarpy County election officials diagnosed with COVID-19
Ricketts seeks additional food stamp aid as virus surges in Nebraska

Images of Lincoln during the pandemic

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What to consider if your child gets sick

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News