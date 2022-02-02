Watch Now: COVID-19 cases declining, but hospitalizations remain high in Lincoln

The latest COVID-19 update in Lancaster County is a good-news, bad-news scenario.

The good? Cases declined by more than 30% last week, falling from more than 4,700 to less than 3,100, and have decreased by nearly 40% over the past two weeks. In addition, the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests declined to 25% last week, down from nearly 31%.

"It's too early to tell if this drop will continue," said Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez, but she said she's "cautiously optimistic" that it's the start of a positive trend and the county has moved past its most recent peak.

That high point climbed recently when the state Department of Health and Human Services belatedly reported almost 800 additional Lancaster County cases in January. With those cases added in, the county hit a high of 4,963 cases the week ending Jan. 15. That number fell to 4,754 the week ending Jan. 22 and 3,042 last week.

While local case numbers are declining, the number of hospitalized COVID patients, which typically lags behind trends in cases by a week or two, remains the bad news.

On Tuesday, there were 113 Lancaster County residents among the 147 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals. That's the highest number of local COVID patients since the start of the pandemic. Those numbers declined slightly Wednesday, with 138 patients overall and 104 from Lancaster County.

Even though COVID-19 hospitalizations overall have remained below the peaks reached in late 2020, they have been elevated for several months, which has "put considerable strain on both the hospital capacity and the staff," Lopez said.

One bright spot on that front is that the first skilled nursing beds that are part of the state's hospital decompression program opened Tuesday in Lincoln.

There will eventually be anywhere from 16-36 beds designated specifically for patients in Lincoln hospitals who are well enough to be discharged but who need skilled care and/or rehabilitation before they can go home. The state plans to open additional beds in Omaha and Grand Island later this month.

The large number of COVID-19 hospitalizations also has led to an increase in deaths from the disease. In December, 26 Lancaster County residents died of COVID-19, and that number increased to 37 in January, which was the highest monthly total since January 2021, Lopez said.

Two local residents have died from COVID-19 in February, including a man in his 90s whose death was announced Wednesday.

While conditions are improving somewhat, most of the metrics the county uses for its COVID-19 risk dial are still in the red, or severe range, so the overall dial is staying red for another week.

"We need to continue our current efforts to help preserve access to our hospitals and health care, keep schools open, and reduce disruptions in business services,” Lopez said.

She reiterated that that includes wearing masks, getting vaccinated, avoiding crowds, getting tested if you are sick or were exposed to someone with COVID-19, and staying home if you're sick.

The health department is continuing to offer daily COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its offices and weekend clinics at schools.

Lopez also said Wednesday that she expects to get about 30,000 at-home tests to distribute for free to local residents as part of a state initiative announced last week, although she did not yet have details on when they will be available.

