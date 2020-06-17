Watch Now: CHI St. Elizabeth adds trauma center

CHI St. Elizabeth announced Wednesday it has opened a trauma center to increase its capabilities to care for the community, Trauma Center Medical Director Rick Fermelia said.
The center will care for patients involved in serious car crashes, assaults and falls, he said, and will include more resources including trauma surgeons, prevention efforts and increased emergency services partnerships. The center has seen more than 100 patients since opening in April, Fermelia said, and the hospital hopes to be accredited as a Level III trauma center by next spring.
"We're encouraging everyone to be confident in sending us your injured patients," he said.
The hospital will be the second trauma center in Lincoln, joining Bryan West Campus, which is a Level II center. Trauma centers are rated from one to five, with one being the most comprehensive level.
This designation will add CHI St. Elizabeth to the network of trauma centers across Nebraska, Fermelia said, designed to support one another. Jodi DeWitt, trauma program coordinator at the hospital, said CHI hospitals in Omaha, Kearney, Grand Island and Scottsbluff already have a trauma center designation.
DeWitt said the process includes not just updates to the ICU and emergency room but to the entire hospital. While CHI St. Elizabeth already sees patients with trauma injuries, she said, this step will formalize the care that they receive.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue has its own protocols to decide which patients go to which hospital in emergency situations, Fermelia said, but patients are typically directed to the nearest trauma center.
One of the center's first patients, 18-year-old Kaleb Kempkes of Bennet, was admitted in early May after having his sternum broken by a bull. While moving the bull from one pen to another, he said, the bull head-butted him in the chest several times before he could escape under a fence.
When Kempkes showed his mother the extent of his injuries, she decided to take him to St. Elizabeth.
He said he received excellent care at the new trauma unit, and he will be able to lift heavy objects again as soon as next week.
"They treated me like family," Kempkes said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!