Watch Now: CHI St. Elizabeth adds trauma center

CHI St. Elizabeth announced Wednesday it has opened a trauma center to increase its capabilities to care for the community, Trauma Center Medical Director Rick Fermelia said.

The center will care for patients involved in serious car crashes, assaults and falls, he said, and will include more resources including trauma surgeons, prevention efforts and increased emergency services partnerships. The center has seen more than 100 patients since opening in April, Fermelia said, and the hospital hopes to be accredited as a Level III trauma center by next spring.

"We're encouraging everyone to be confident in sending us your injured patients," he said.

The hospital will be the second trauma center in Lincoln, joining Bryan West Campus, which is a Level II center. Trauma centers are rated from one to five, with one being the most comprehensive level.

This designation will add CHI St. Elizabeth to the network of trauma centers across Nebraska, Fermelia said, designed to support one another. Jodi DeWitt, trauma program coordinator at the hospital, said CHI hospitals in Omaha, Kearney, Grand Island and Scottsbluff already have a trauma center designation.