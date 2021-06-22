Watch Now: Bryan Health to name $45 million center for cancer patient

Bryan Health officials said Tuesday that its comprehensive center for cancer services under construction in south Lincoln will be named in honor of a Lincoln woman who battled cancer.

The $45 million, 140,000-square-foot April Sampson Cancer Center is set to open in 2023. It's named for Sampson, who died five years ago after battling breast cancer, according to a news release.

Sampson's husband, John Sampson, president of Sampson Construction, and daughter Cori Vokoun and her husband, Dan Vokoun, both vice presidents at Sampson Construction, donated 29 acres of land near 40th Street and Rokeby Road for the future Bryan South Campus.

The Sampson Cancer Center to be located there will consolidate a number of services at one location, including treatment, care and counseling services for cancer patients.

The Sampson family said in the release they think April would be proud of the center established in her name and are glad to help centralize cancer care in one location.