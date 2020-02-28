‘Wacky wellness lady’ energizes students

Michelle Welch doesn’t mind being called “wacky.” In fact, she often introduces herself as the “wacky wellness lady.”

“What can I say,” Welch says with a laugh. “You don’t have to take yourself too seriously to still have a serious impact.”

She takes fun wherever she goes, utilizing her unique accessories to break the ice when meeting others. “I’ve had people yell across parking lots about liking my purses,” she says.

Welch’s purse collection includes tea kettle and watering can-shaped handbags, and one based on the Rubik’s cube, among others. Her handbags symbolize her life philosophy – be happy, be healthy, have fun. Welch’s infectious spirit works well to inspire the teachers, staff and students who are part of the Lincoln Public Schools system to be healthy.

Welch, district wellness coordinator for LPS, has a serious mission, but knows that people, especially kids, better incorporate healthy living and fitness into their lives when it feels fun and organic. “Preaching at kids and parents with ‘do this, don’t do that’ is less effective, and it’s very important that they get the message,” says Welch.

