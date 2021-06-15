Vaccination clinic set for night court session Thursday

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be made available during Thursday's Lancaster County Court night court session.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said he coordinated the clinic, which will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m., with the Lancaster County Court, Sheriff and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

"Individuals who have trouble getting time off for work for court face the same time constraints when getting themselves or their children vaccinated," Condon said. "We hope individuals and their children will take advantage of this opportunity for court and getting vaccinated."

He said anyone scheduled for court who is not vaccinated can get vaccinated before or after court.

The court-site clinic will be open to vaccinate anyone 12 or older.

Anyone interested can contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006 or go to covid19.lincoln.ne.gov to sign up and schedule an appointment.

