UNMC study gives more indication of airborne transmission of coronavirus

The initial phases of a joint study by the University of Nebraska Medical Center and others shows new evidence that the COVID-19 virus could be airborne, but perhaps not in the same way as other highly contagious illnesses such as measles.

The researchers, including those at Nebraska Medicine and the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska, emphasized the study did not confirm the airborne spread, but rather identified genetic material from the virus in air samples that could show potential for that type of spread.

"More study is underway to determine if live culturable virus was captured in this study and additional evidence is needed to determine the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission via the airborne route," the researchers said.

The samples of the study gathered from COVID-19 patient care areas at UNMC found high levels of the virus contamination, by a method used to rapidly replicate the virus sample on commonly used surfaces and in the air of rooms of those patients. Air samples from hallways outside of rooms where staff were moving in and out of doors were also positive.

The study suggests that COVID-19 patients, even those who are only mildly ill, may create aerosols of virus and contaminate surfaces that may pose a risk for transmission.